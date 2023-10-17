What are the chances of Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) Stock turning the corner?

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 26, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) raised 17.88% to close Monday’s market session at $3.23, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.845 and $3.29 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1572366 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 30.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.86% within the last five trades and 21.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.54% in the last 6 months and 16.61% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EPIX stock is trading at a margin of 11.11%, 12.32% and 11.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.