What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) dipped -2.88% to close Monday’s market session at $0.10, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1007 and $0.106 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3998159 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.03 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.51% within the last five trades and -25.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -45.94% in the last 6 months and -42.18% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CNEY stock is trading at a margin of -8.49%, -28.84% and -65.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CNEY deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -96.10 percent below its 52-week high and 4.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.13. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.