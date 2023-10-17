What makes Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Stock unique?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) dipped -24.17% to close Monday’s market session at $0.18, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1613 and $0.235 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1882512 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 321.33K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.14% within the last five trades and -32.04% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.63% in the last 6 months and -50.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CYTO stock is trading at a margin of -24.78%, -41.48% and -87.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CYTO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.67 percent below its 52-week high and -14.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.67. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.