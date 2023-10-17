Why Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) Stock went down -80.01% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) raised 23.53% to close Monday’s market session at $0.24, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.19 and $0.29 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2017830 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 259.38K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.54% within the last five trades and -21.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.50% in the last 6 months and -44.58% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CTM stock is trading at a margin of 2.65%, -20.05% and -67.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -87.88 percent below its 52-week high and 37.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.95. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.