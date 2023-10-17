Why Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock climbed 155.55% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) raised 4.79% to close Monday’s market session at $0.30, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2901 and $0.3152 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 7129374 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 56.27 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.73% within the last five trades and -25.13% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 138.08% in the last 6 months and 155.55% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NVOS stock is trading at a margin of -3.06%, 22.50% and 85.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NVOS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -44.37 percent below its 52-week high and 334.06 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -14.19. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.