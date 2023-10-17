Why Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) Stock up 36.81% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) raised 14.41% to close Monday’s market session at $0.26, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.22 and $0.272 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1358265 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 433.90K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 36.81% within the last five trades and -9.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.24% in the last 6 months and -69.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TGL stock is trading at a margin of 13.51%, -24.38% and -77.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TGL deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -91.76 percent below its 52-week high and 45.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.