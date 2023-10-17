Why Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) Stock Jumped 30.41% in Last Month?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) dipped -0.96% to close Monday’s market session at $0.32, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3051 and $0.337 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 719962 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.98 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 16.18% within the last five trades and 30.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -6.66% in the last 6 months and 26.79% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VVOS stock is trading at a margin of 29.71%, 19.25% and -37.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VVOS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -89.21 percent below its 52-week high and 77.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -77.12. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.