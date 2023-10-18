Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) stock is trading -30.07 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) raised 1.65% to close Tuesday’s market session at $8.65, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.4001 and $8.685 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 598962 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 557.09K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.37% within the last five trades and -12.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.75% in the last 6 months and -26.57% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ADEA stock is trading at a margin of -9.85%, -11.72% and -12.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADEA deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -30.07 percent below its 52-week high and 21.49 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -24.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.