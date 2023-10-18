Are there any attempts to gain ground? TuanChe Ltd ADR (TC) Stock

Maxim Group raised the price target for the TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TC) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 21, 2019, according to finviz.

The share price of TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TC) dipped -0.91% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.54, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.5247 and $0.58 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 654548 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 39.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.67% within the last five trades and 13.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -2.90% in the last 6 months and 2.47% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TC stock is trading at a margin of 1.32%, 1.27% and -10.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.