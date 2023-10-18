Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

ROTH Capital raised the price target for the Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 11, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) dipped -8.81% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.62, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.549 and $0.66 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2875502 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.70 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 69.92% within the last five trades and 60.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -55.38% in the last 6 months and -52.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BPTH stock is trading at a margin of 52.20%, 54.71% and -52.06% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.