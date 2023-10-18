Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on August 02, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Central Puerto ADR (NYSE:CEPU) raised 11.46% to close Tuesday’s market session at $7.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.1606 and $7.01 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 590553 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 289.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.51% within the last five trades and 7.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.13% in the last 6 months and 3.09% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CEPU stock is trading at a margin of 17.14%, 9.72% and 11.15% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.