Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CMRA) Stock is trading Lower -60.91% From 200-Day SMA

The share price of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CMRA) raised 12.97% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.31, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2708 and $0.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 736934 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 111.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 19.88% within the last five trades and -13.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.61% in the last 6 months and -54.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CMRA stock is trading at a margin of 1.24%, -28.48% and -60.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CMRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -85.91 percent below its 52-week high and 38.95 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -75.89. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.