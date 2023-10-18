Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) stock is trading -92.53 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) raised 3.68% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.69, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.66 and $2.19 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2685583 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 539.13K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.44% within the last five trades and -44.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -78.55% in the last 6 months and -73.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CNXA stock is trading at a margin of -51.02%, -55.83% and -75.06% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CNXA deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -92.53 percent below its 52-week high and 5.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.