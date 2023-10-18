Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) raised 0.95% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.36, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.355 and $0.378 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 24078377 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 54.84 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -21.86% within the last five trades and -40.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -98.30% in the last 6 months and -72.80% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MULN stock is trading at a margin of -24.35%, -40.20% and -98.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MULN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -99.74 percent below its 52-week high and 2.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -99.19. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.