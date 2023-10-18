In the current cycle, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) Stock is showing signs of growth

Ladenburg Thalmann raised the price target for the Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 18, 2017, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) raised 8.16% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.33, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.305 and $0.337 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 582924 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 529.15K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 22.18% within the last five trades and 9.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -11.31% in the last 6 months and -4.90% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TENX stock is trading at a margin of 13.31%, 5.85% and -48.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.