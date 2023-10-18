It’s not the right time to quit: UTime Ltd (WTO) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of UTime Ltd (NASDAQ:WTO) raised 12.69% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.33, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.26 and $0.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 521724 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 986.96K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.13% within the last five trades and -1.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -59.68% in the last 6 months and -33.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WTO stock is trading at a margin of 8.56%, -17.23% and -66.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WTO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -90.39 percent below its 52-week high and 30.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.28. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.