Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) Stock Price Advanced 7.22% to $1.04

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ:MTC) raised 7.22% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.04, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.873 and $1.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1360872 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 384.99K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 101.94% within the last five trades and 116.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.12% in the last 6 months and 33.32% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MTC stock is trading at a margin of 101.68%, 69.17% and 12.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MTC deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -66.34 percent below its 52-week high and 191.15 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -54.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.