What makes NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) Stock unique?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) dipped -4.41% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2698 and $0.303 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 686544 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.43 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.07% within the last five trades and 10.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -54.92% in the last 6 months and -30.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NRXP stock is trading at a margin of 6.20%, -0.77% and -55.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NRXP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -81.56 percent below its 52-week high and 28.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -58.32. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.