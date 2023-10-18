Why AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) Stock down -23.59% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) raised 13.74% to close Tuesday’s market session at $2.98, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.7701 and $3.68 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2495352 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 255.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -23.59% within the last five trades and -44.04% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.54% in the last 6 months and -59.46% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AGRI stock is trading at a margin of -42.87%, -45.42% and -88.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGRI deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -96.45 percent below its 52-week high and 21.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.