Why Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock rose 0.14% in Last Six Months?

The share price of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) raised 12.50% to close Tuesday’s market session at $2.16, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.80 and $2.3744 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1474089 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 552.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 116.00% within the last five trades and 39.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.14% in the last 6 months and -17.24% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TANH stock is trading at a margin of 63.04%, 22.26% and -8.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TANH deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -72.90 percent below its 52-week high and 160.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -67.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.