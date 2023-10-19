Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) stock Posted Gross Margin of -40.30 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ADD) dipped -31.40% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2403 and $0.54 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1539416 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 106.92K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -40.07% within the last five trades and -77.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.27% in the last 6 months and -71.71% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ADD stock is trading at a margin of -60.70%, -67.48% and -74.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADD deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -86.86 percent below its 52-week high and -22.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.