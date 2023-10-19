Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) Stock is trading Lower -33.13% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) raised 25.00% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.80, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.41 and $1.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 992963 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 114.37K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 42.86% within the last five trades and 12.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -47.67% in the last 6 months and -42.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HLP stock is trading at a margin of 27.63%, -17.31% and -33.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HLP deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -79.26 percent below its 52-week high and 79.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -31.48. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.