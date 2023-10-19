LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) Stock lower -96.53% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) dipped -13.69% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.128 and $0.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 16813124 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.76 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -40.57% within the last five trades and -76.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. LQR stock is trading at a margin of -62.98%, -85.04% and -85.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LQR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -98.13 percent below its 52-week high and -9.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.