Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Price Advanced 1.84% to $0.17

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) raised 1.84% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1555 and $0.1749 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1153378 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 378.58K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.66% within the last five trades and -25.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.49% in the last 6 months and -58.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PRSO stock is trading at a margin of -10.76%, -35.41% and -68.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PRSO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -90.25 percent below its 52-week high and 2.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.