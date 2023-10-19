SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is trading -85.97 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) dipped -8.08% to close Wednesday’s market session at $5.80, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.30 and $6.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 877276 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 810.60K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 65.71% within the last five trades and 51.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.53% in the last 6 months and -58.07% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SPRC stock is trading at a margin of 40.48%, 29.32% and -58.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SPRC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -85.97 percent below its 52-week high and 107.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -75.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.