Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) Stock is trading at a margin of 203.39% From 20-Day SMA

Jefferies raised the price target for the Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 05, 2019, according to finviz.

The share price of Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:SECO) raised 21.62% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.35, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.11 and $1.55 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 16357327 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.48 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 321.61% within the last five trades and 300.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 69.75% in the last 6 months and 63.64% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SECO stock is trading at a margin of 203.39%, 188.34% and 29.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.