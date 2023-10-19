Why Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock dipped 75.43 percent on Wednesday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Falcon’s Beyond Global Inc (NASDAQ:FBYD) raised 75.43% to close Wednesday’s market session at $21.49, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.51 and $44.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1336826 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 48.98K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 74.43% within the last five trades and 101.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 110.69% in the last 6 months and 105.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FBYD stock is trading at a margin of 73.48%, 90.15% and 105.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FBYD deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -46.33 percent below its 52-week high and 199.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.