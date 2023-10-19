Why Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) Stock up 8.35% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR) raised 5.24% to close Wednesday’s market session at $6.23, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.91 and $6.3706 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2101699 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 268.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.35% within the last five trades and -35.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -39.69% in the last 6 months and -40.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GFR stock is trading at a margin of 2.95%, -27.89% and -36.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GFR deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -50.11 percent below its 52-week high and 31.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.