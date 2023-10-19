Why TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Stock declined -83.15% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) dipped -5.62% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.42, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.391 and $0.4289 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3778349 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.45 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.52% within the last five trades and -20.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -94.30% in the last 6 months and -83.15% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RNAZ stock is trading at a margin of -32.83%, -61.52% and -92.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RNAZ deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.66 percent below its 52-week high and 5.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.71. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.