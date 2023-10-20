Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) Stock is trading Below -46.37% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) raised 6.02% to close Thursday’s market session at $4.58, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.0001 and $8.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1587648 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 14.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -31.13% within the last five trades and -46.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -62.48% in the last 6 months and -61.58% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BFRI stock is trading at a margin of -41.01%, -46.37% and -60.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BFRI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -81.83 percent below its 52-week high and 6.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.