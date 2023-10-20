Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $76.83 for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Stock

Guggenheim raised the price target for the ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 23, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) dipped -2.45% to close Thursday’s market session at $66.59, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $66.34 and $68.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 529267 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 423.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.56% within the last five trades and -10.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -17.37% in the last 6 months and -17.39% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. OGS stock is trading at a margin of -3.66%, -7.89% and -14.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

As of the close of trading, OGS deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -25.19 percent below its 52-week high and 3.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -15.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ONE Gas Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 13.95 percent and the profit margin is 8.67 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 16.64 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.70 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) is 16.29. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 15.50. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.42 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.39, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.38 percent of ONE Gas Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 95.62 percent are held by financial institutions. Hutchinson Michael G, the Director at ONE Gas Inc (OGS) has sold 1,000 shares of firm on Dec 09 at a price of $76.95 against the total amount of $76950.0.