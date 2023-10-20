Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock Posted Gross Margin of -38.64 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ:CUEN) dipped -8.59% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.17, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.861 and $1.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 920192 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 23.54K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -39.69% within the last five trades and -27.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -73.41% in the last 6 months and -76.36% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CUEN stock is trading at a margin of -21.93%, -43.41% and -78.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CUEN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -94.55 percent below its 52-week high and -5.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.