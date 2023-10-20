Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock is trading -87.65 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Interactive Strength Inc (NASDAQ:TRNR) dipped -2.33% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.05, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.86 and $1.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 626130 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 107.15K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.48% within the last five trades and -23.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. TRNR stock is trading at a margin of -16.25%, -20.72% and -62.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TRNR deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -87.65 percent below its 52-week high and 5.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.