PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock is trading at a margin of 1.67% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ:PXMD) dipped -14.49% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.26 and $0.3169 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1380531 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 982.77K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.40% within the last five trades and -8.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.45% in the last 6 months and -65.38% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PXMD stock is trading at a margin of 1.67%, -29.28% and -79.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PXMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.17 percent below its 52-week high and 39.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.83. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.