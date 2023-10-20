PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock lower -45.79% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ:PODC) dipped -11.19% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.38, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.21 and $3.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 711132 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 109.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.68% within the last five trades and 5.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. PODC stock is trading at a margin of 17.23%, 4.28% and 4.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PODC deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -58.97 percent below its 52-week high and 37.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.