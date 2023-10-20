Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) Stock Price Slipped -28.02% to $0.30

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX:TPET) dipped -28.02% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.29 and $0.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 590325 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 192.52K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -35.82% within the last five trades and -48.46% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -86.71% in the last 6 months and -69.89% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TPET stock is trading at a margin of -44.34%, -49.02% and -73.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPET deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -90.16 percent below its 52-week high and -26.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.