Why Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (AMEX:ACAQ) Stock soared -70.72 percent on Thursday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (AMEX:ACAQ) dipped -70.72% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.55, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.40 and $8.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 955670 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 48.52K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -72.43% within the last five trades and -77.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.80% in the last 6 months and -76.26% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ACAQ stock is trading at a margin of -69.23%, -74.56% and -75.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACAQ deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -80.08 percent below its 52-week high and -40.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -38.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.