Why Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) Stock declined -41.98% in Last Three Months?

The share price of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MGRX) raised 25.00% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.85, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.7156 and $0.9788 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2303309 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 73.76K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 34.92% within the last five trades and -7.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -9.05% in the last 6 months and -41.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MGRX stock is trading at a margin of 14.99%, -12.96% and -34.15% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MGRX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -80.55 percent below its 52-week high and 69.97 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -50.05. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.