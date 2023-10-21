A positive surprise is on the way: Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR) raised 17.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.65, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.61 and $0.66 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1023441 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 191.37K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 32.04% within the last five trades and -8.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -28.07% in the last 6 months and -17.49% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WWR stock is trading at a margin of 9.35%, -4.24% and -25.92% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WWR deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -53.79 percent below its 52-week high and 34.79 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -54.44. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.