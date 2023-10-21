Are Options A Good Investment Right Now? Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) Stock

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 08, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG) raised 36.63% to close Friday’s market session at $2.76, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.27 and $3.01 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3657545 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 58.62K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 33.33% within the last five trades and 11.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -33.01% in the last 6 months and -9.80% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NMG stock is trading at a margin of 21.80%, 6.78% and -26.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.