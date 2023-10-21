Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) Stock Price Slipped -2.22% to $0.15

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) dipped -2.22% to close Friday’s market session at $0.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.141 and $0.1539 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 655967 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.79 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.88% within the last five trades and -10.37% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.09% in the last 6 months and -65.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CMND stock is trading at a margin of -12.46%, -49.52% and -89.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CMND deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.20 percent below its 52-week high and 3.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -86.35. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.