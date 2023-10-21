Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Settled at $3.93: What’s Resulting?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) raised 2.08% to close Friday’s market session at $3.93, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.77 and $3.96 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 700581 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 425.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.51% within the last five trades and -5.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.24% in the last 6 months and -27.89% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KODK stock is trading at a margin of -2.53%, -8.72% and -7.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KODK deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -38.03 percent below its 52-week high and 41.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -26.43. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.