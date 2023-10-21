Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock Posted Gross Margin of -7.00 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) dipped -8.40% to close Friday’s market session at $1.20, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.17 and $1.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1302176 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 12.52 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.67% within the last five trades and 291.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 33.82% in the last 6 months and 216.46% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FEMY stock is trading at a margin of -29.42%, 30.41% and 33.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FEMY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -74.74 percent below its 52-week high and 384.07 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.37. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.