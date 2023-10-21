FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is trading -92.93 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) raised 31.05% to close Friday’s market session at $0.29, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2472 and $0.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2490101 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.10 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 24.78% within the last five trades and -9.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.93% in the last 6 months and 30.46% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FLJ stock is trading at a margin of 19.37%, 23.35% and -62.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FLJ deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -92.93 percent below its 52-week high and 91.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.