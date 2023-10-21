Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) Stock at a key inflection point

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GSUN) dipped -5.11% to close Friday’s market session at $0.52, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.52 and $0.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 851849 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 69.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -28.56% within the last five trades and -34.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -58.90% in the last 6 months and -41.35% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GSUN stock is trading at a margin of -28.74%, -35.07% and -59.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GSUN deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -98.12 percent below its 52-week high and -1.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -88.92. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.