Grindr Inc (NYSE:GRND) Stock Price Advanced 0.34% to $5.85

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Grindr Inc (NYSE:GRND) raised 0.34% to close Friday’s market session at $5.85, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.80 and $6.14 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 535528 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 311.47K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.51% within the last five trades and 5.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -9.72% in the last 6 months and -0.17% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GRND stock is trading at a margin of 0.30%, 4.16% and -0.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GRND deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -91.82 percent below its 52-week high and 30.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -21.06. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.