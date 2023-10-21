Hold on to your shares: Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Stock

Stephens raised the price target for the Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on April 29, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) raised 24.69% to close Friday’s market session at $0.50, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.45 and $0.588 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2896063 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 358.36K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 48.02% within the last five trades and 1.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 108.33% in the last 6 months and 23.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CBIO stock is trading at a margin of 11.88%, 3.37% and 54.23% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.