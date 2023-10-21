Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) Stock is trading Below -78.08% From 50-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) raised 10.34% to close Friday’s market session at $0.27, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.201 and $0.2855 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2854758 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 292.83K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.95% within the last five trades and -78.74% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.26% in the last 6 months and -88.21% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INBS stock is trading at a margin of -54.17%, -78.08% and -93.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INBS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -99.16 percent below its 52-week high and 22.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.32. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.