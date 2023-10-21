SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) Stock is trading at a margin of 116.87% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) dipped -14.29% to close Friday’s market session at $1.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.876 and $1.11 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 36260488 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 12.17 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 96.57% within the last five trades and 448.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -51.89% in the last 6 months and 100.04% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ICU stock is trading at a margin of 116.87%, 199.92% and -34.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ICU deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -95.36 percent below its 52-week high and 529.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.72. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.