The performance of Datasea Inc (DTSS) Stock has improved

The share price of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) raised 6.23% to close Friday’s market session at $0.24, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2175 and $0.258 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2207949 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.11 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.20% within the last five trades and 19.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -77.65% in the last 6 months and -74.50% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DTSS stock is trading at a margin of 8.77%, -37.42% and -74.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DTSS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -87.85 percent below its 52-week high and 28.05 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.